Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 32,252 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $77.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

