Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,162 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2,269.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,715,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,933 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,894.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $132,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $56.04.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 55.85%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.



