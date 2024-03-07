Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Lavoro in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Lavoro Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lavoro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Lavoro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the second quarter valued at $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter valued at $941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Lavoro Company Profile

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

