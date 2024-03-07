Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $41,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 112,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,386,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 104,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,372,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $811.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $981.86 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $993.86. The company has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $849.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $7,703,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,280,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

