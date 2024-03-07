L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Posts Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $134.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

L.B. Foster Stock Performance

FSTR opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $249.85 million, a PE ratio of 173.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. L.B. Foster has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $24.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut L.B. Foster from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L.B. Foster

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.93% of L.B. Foster worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

