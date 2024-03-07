Kristin Sverchek Sells 3,500 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $105,950.00.
- On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40.
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04.
- On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00.
Lyft Trading Up 8.5 %
LYFT stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
