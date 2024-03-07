Kristin Sverchek Sells 3,500 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,084.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lyft alerts:

On Friday, March 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $105,950.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $85,163.40.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $80,273.04.

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $85,035.00.

Lyft Trading Up 8.5 %

LYFT stock opened at $18.30 on Thursday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lyft from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.19.

Get Our Latest Report on LYFT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lyft by 685.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.