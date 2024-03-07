Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) COO James A. Sullivan Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $37,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Koppers Stock Performance

NYSE KOP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,923. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.87. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $513.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 4.14%. Koppers’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koppers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Koppers by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Koppers by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

