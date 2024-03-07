Komodo Market Capitalization Tops $45.93 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $45.93 million and $2.94 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.64 or 0.00071377 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00050451 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,564,750 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

