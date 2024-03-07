Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) CEO Michael P. Kehoe Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KNSL stock opened at $541.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.90 and a 52-week high of $548.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.43. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $351.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.54%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $410.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

