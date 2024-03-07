Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) dropped 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 1,643,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,121,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 4,469.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,770 shares in the last quarter. 17.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

