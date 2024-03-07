Kevin M. Klemz Sells 2,497 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $42,873.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,836,380.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of SILK stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a market capitalization of $613.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SILK. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SILK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.