Kevin A. Raketich Sells 10,354 Shares of Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS) Stock

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 10,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $210,910.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,783.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Metallus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTUS opened at $20.04 on Thursday. Metallus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $879.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52.

About Metallus

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

