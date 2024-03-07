Kevan Stuart Gorrie Buys 500 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,375.00.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Granite Real Estate Investment Trust
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.