Kevan Stuart Gorrie Buys 500 Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Director Kevan Stuart Gorrie bought 500 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$74.75 per share, with a total value of C$37,375.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$30.78 and a twelve month high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.25 by C($0.76). The business had revenue of C$129.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

