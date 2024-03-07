Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes $7.49 Million Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 704,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,032 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,933,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in ProPetro by 174.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PUMP. Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet cut ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

ProPetro stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $787.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.13. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.24). ProPetro had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

