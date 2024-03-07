Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Helios Technologies worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 570.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26 and a beta of 0.96. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.