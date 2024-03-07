Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 97,825 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 97,825 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $8,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of BLMN opened at $29.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.59. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 73.67% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

