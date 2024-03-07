Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 4,593 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dana were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Dana by 9.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Dana by 34.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dana by 41.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

DAN opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $13.73. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Dana had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

