Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,909,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 463,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,736 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 169,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 405.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,612,000 after buying an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total transaction of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,635,985.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,455. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $123.64 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.53. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.73 and a 12-month high of $146.46. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $757.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

