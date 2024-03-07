Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 195,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after buying an additional 21,696 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,339.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $46.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.31 and a 12-month high of $54.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

