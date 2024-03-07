Kennedy Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 401,417 SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 401,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of S. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,317,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,376,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656,778 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,765,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,516,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,119,008 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,096,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 6,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,497,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,554.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,409,554.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,213,491.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,686,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 994,894 shares of company stock worth $24,119,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.02.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

