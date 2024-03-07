Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $6.87 Million in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 297,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,868,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Vertex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vertex by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vertex in the first quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $321,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,597,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,023,355.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $321,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,597,706 shares in the company, valued at $45,023,355.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,676 shares of company stock valued at $9,987,970. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vertex from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vertex

Vertex Trading Down 1.0 %

VERX opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -296.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.