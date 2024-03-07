Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $9,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 397,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,492,000 after purchasing an additional 46,210 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth $1,961,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $369.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.74. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $375.32.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WING has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $263.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $355.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wingstop

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.