Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,689 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Gates Industrial worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,602,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,486,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 20.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,307,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gates Industrial by 105.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Gates Industrial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,876,000 after purchasing an additional 543,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wilson S. Neely purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,030,492 shares of company stock worth $12,582,402. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.81.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

GTES stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.55. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $863.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.40 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

