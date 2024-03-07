Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.88 Million Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 215,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,906 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,804.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Construction Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $50.70.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

