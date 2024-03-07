Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.80 Million Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Lamar Advertising worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $184,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 18.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 26.5% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $117.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.03. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $119.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $555.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.84 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 41.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 103.09%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

