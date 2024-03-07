Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $7.27 Million Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 73.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,371 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of EastGroup Properties worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $180.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.45 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.93.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

