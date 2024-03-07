Kennedy Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Toro worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Toro by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Toro Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE TTC opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.16. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Stories

