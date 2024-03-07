Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,271 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Wabash National worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Wabash National by 451.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wabash National by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Wabash National by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabash National

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Stock Up 1.9 %

WNC opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.57. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.68 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.87%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 6.65%.

Wabash National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; platform truck bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.