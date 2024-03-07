Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,577 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of Surmodics worth $7,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 305.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Surmodics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Surmodics by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1,023.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $29.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $424.21 million, a PE ratio of 78.40 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Surmodics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Surmodics from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

