Kennedy Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,994 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMBH. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,714,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in First Mid Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 38.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $732.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.86. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $79.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.82%. Analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBH. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading

