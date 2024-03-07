Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Acquires A$29,950.00 in Stock

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS – Get Free Report) insider Fiona Hele purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$5.99 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,950.00 ($19,448.05).

Kelsian Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Kelsian Group

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

