KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $31,000 in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 288.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $486,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $33.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

