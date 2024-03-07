Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 5,555 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $207,923.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,747,368.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Monday, March 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $206,127.60.

On Monday, February 5th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $205,071.96.

On Thursday, January 4th, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $166,457.76.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $162,735.24.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.35. 440,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,652,432. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 92.63%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Juniper Networks

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.