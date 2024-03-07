JT Stratford LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

JT Stratford LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 1,151.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total transaction of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.82, for a total value of $2,518,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,839,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,651,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,112 shares of company stock valued at $320,949,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $303.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $281.88 and a 200 day moving average of $242.80. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $294.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

