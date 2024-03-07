JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $743.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,553,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $743,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.