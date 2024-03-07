JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $743.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,553,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $743,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile
The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
