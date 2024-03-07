JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,384,501 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 62.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $767,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $253.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $190.18 and a 1-year high of $255.58. The firm has a market cap of $357.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.59 and a 200-day moving average of $228.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

