John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLY. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WLY stock opened at $33.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $492.81 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Todd Zipper sold 3,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $122,457.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,787 shares in the company, valued at $522,411.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

(Free Report)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.