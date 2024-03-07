John Turman Fleming Sells 300 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director John Turman Fleming sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $14,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $147,606.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Turman Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 12th, John Turman Fleming sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $15,515.76.

NYSE:USNA opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.31. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 337,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,083,000 after purchasing an additional 145,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,785,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after buying an additional 78,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

