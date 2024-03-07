John Sood Acquires 200,000 Shares of Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider John Sood bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,800.00 ($195,974.03).

John Sood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 21st, John Sood sold 534,032 shares of Silk Logistics stock.

Silk Logistics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Silk Logistics Dividend Announcement

About Silk Logistics

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Silk Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.

