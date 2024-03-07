John Sood Acquires 200,000 Shares of Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Stock

Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH – Get Free Report) insider John Sood bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.51 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of A$301,800.00 ($195,974.03).
John Sood also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 21st, John Sood 534,032 shares of Silk Logistics stock.
Silk Logistics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Silk Logistics Dividend Announcement
About Silk Logistics
Silk Logistics Holdings Limited provides port-to-door landside logistics and supply chain services in Australia. It operates in two segments, Port Logistics and Contract Logistics. The company offers port logistics services, including wharf cartage; and contract logistics services, such as warehousing and distribution.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Silk Logistics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Using Options for 1-for-2 Risk/Reward Ratio on UiPath Earnings
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Membership Clubs Lose Momentum: 3 Stocks to Buy on a Dip
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.