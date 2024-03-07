John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HTD opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $23.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $271,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter worth $208,000.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

