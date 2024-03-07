John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HPF opened at $16.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.