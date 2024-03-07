John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

