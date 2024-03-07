Johanna Roberts Sells 600 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,973,126.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Penumbra Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE PEN opened at $249.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.93 and a twelve month high of $348.67. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average is $240.71.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $284.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.59%. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEN

About Penumbra

(Get Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.