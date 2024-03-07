JoAnne Stephenson Purchases 20,000 Shares of Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Stock

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) insider JoAnne Stephenson purchased 20,000 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.75 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($35,714.29).

Qualitas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a current ratio of 48.70 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

Qualitas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Qualitas’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Qualitas

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

