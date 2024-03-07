JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) PT Raised to $48.00 at Oppenheimer

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $41.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FROG. Truist Financial upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on JFrog from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.29. 118,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,707. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.50. JFrog has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $48.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $26,553.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,447.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 723,459 shares of company stock worth $29,262,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,315 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,631,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,250 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,097,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 899,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 695.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,143,000 after purchasing an additional 856,700 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

