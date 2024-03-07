JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FROG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

NASDAQ FROG traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 118,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,707. JFrog has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.50.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 67,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,371,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,664,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,031,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,816,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 723,459 shares of company stock worth $29,262,732. 30.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

