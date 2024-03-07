Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $797,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,897,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 15th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $842,500.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $503,500.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $971,500.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 11,048 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $221,070.48.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 13,952 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $279,458.56.

On Thursday, December 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 75,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,544,250.00.

Coursera Stock Up 0.0 %

Coursera stock opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.44. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Coursera by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coursera during the first quarter valued at $2,214,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUR shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

