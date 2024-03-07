Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metagenomi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MGX

Metagenomi Stock Up 3.1 %

Insider Activity at Metagenomi

MGX stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,739,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,087,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Metagenomi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.