Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday.

In other Jasper Therapeutics news, major shareholder Velan Capital Investment Manag acquired 350,000 shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,532,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,188,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,075. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $27.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 2.18. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.87.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

