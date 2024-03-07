Japjit Tulsi Sells 16,670 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 16,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $33,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,078 shares in the company, valued at $787,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matterport Price Performance

MTTR stock opened at $1.94 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Matterport by 202.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,604 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Matterport from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Matterport in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

